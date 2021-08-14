Muharram life skills workshop under way in Berlin

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Berlin, Germany, has organized a workshop on life skills on the occasion of the month of Muharram.

The center announced that the educational program is being held for children and teenagers aged 6 to 14.“Self-awareness and religious identity” and “decisiveness, bravery and courage” are the main themes of the workshop.

The participants in the program are required to observe the health protocols. The workshop will continue until the 10th of the month of Muharram (August 19).

Muharram is the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar.

Every year in Muharram, Shia Muslims around the world commemorate the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS), and his companions.

Imam Hussein (AS), a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), and his 72 companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.