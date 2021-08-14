Photos: International day of Ali Asghar in Potiskum, Nigeria

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: International Day of Ali Asghar in Potiskum, Nigeria 1443-2021.

ʿAbd Allah bin al-Hussain bin Ali bin Abi Talib (Arabic: عبدالله بن حسین بن علی بن ابی طالب) best known as Ali al-Asghar (Arabic: علي الاصغر) [the younger Ali] and Abd Allah al-Radi’ (Arabic: عبدالله الرَضيع) [suckling Abd Allah”] was the youngest child of Imam al-Hussain (a) and his mother was Rabab.

He is the youngest martyr of the Battle of Karbala on the day of Ashura and has very respectable and a high position among Shi’a (and even Sunni Muslims). He is given the title “Bab al-Hawa’ij”.