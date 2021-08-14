Muharram poetry gathering held in Lahore

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: A special gathering of poetry was held in Pakistan’s Lahore to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (AS) and his faithful companions in Karbala, during which homage was also paid to late Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri.

The ceremony, commemorating the first death anniversary Ayatollah Taskhiri was held by Iranian Culture Center in Lahore.

Head of the supreme council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought and advisor of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Islamic World affairs Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri passed away at the age of 76 in August last year due to heart attack.

The Ashura poetry gathering was held in Lahore on Friday in the presence of the Consul General and the Director of Culture Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A number of Pakistani writers and poets also attended the event. In this spiritual and literary program, the valuable services of late Ayatollah Taskhiri for the unity of the Islamic World were remembered and praised.

Jafar Ronas, the Director Khana-e-Farhang, while pointing to the importance of Moharram and the event of Ashura in strengthening the foundation of Islam, said that the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) created warmth in the hearts of his followers.

He added that Iqbal Lahori attributed the independence and salvation of Pakistan to the Ashura uprising and Gandhi considered the Ashura movement as his inspiration for the liberation of India.

Ronas said it is a coincidence that the days of mourning of Imam Hussein (AS) came with the first anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Taskhiri, one of the preachers of Islamic unity.

Mohammad Reza Nazeri, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, highlighted the importance of the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions.

He said that nearly 14 centuries after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), hundreds of millions of Muslims are devoted to the Ahl al-Bayt. On the occasion, poets and famous Pakistani writers in Lahore recited their poems with passion and devotion.