Date :Sunday, August 15th, 2021 | Time : 08:19 |ID: 226453 | Print

Bashar al-Assad: Production and employment are priorities of new Syrian government

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFQANA- The Syrian president called the creation of job opportunities the current priority of the Syrian government and said: “We have the ability to meet the challenges and solve them.”

The Syrian president announced the priorities for this stage at the first meeting of the new cabinet.

According to the report, Bashar al-Assad cited the creation of job opportunities as current priorities of the Syrian government.

“Our current priority is to create job opportunities. In the past, the issue of security was important to start the production process, but today, production is very important in order to maintain stability, especially after the liberation of large parts of Syria from the filth of terrorists,” he said.

The Syrian president added: “The main point is that we, as the government, identify the challenges ahead and which of these challenges we consider to be major or minor. We sometimes get into sub-challenges and ignore the main challenges, but we have the ability to meet them and solve them.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Russian observers arrive in Syria ahead of presidential election
Syrian national team left heartbroken after failing to qualify for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Turkey: Syria safe zone center with U.S. fully operational
Daesh attacks on Iraq's security checkpoints; 2 killed and 3 wounded
Syrian Man Recounts 33 Days Of Torture At Hands Of CIA-Backed FSA
Iran is a good pattern for fighting terrorism in ME
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *