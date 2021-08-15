Bashar al-Assad: Production and employment are priorities of new Syrian government

SHAFQANA- The Syrian president called the creation of job opportunities the current priority of the Syrian government and said: “We have the ability to meet the challenges and solve them.”

The Syrian president announced the priorities for this stage at the first meeting of the new cabinet.

According to the report, Bashar al-Assad cited the creation of job opportunities as current priorities of the Syrian government.

“Our current priority is to create job opportunities. In the past, the issue of security was important to start the production process, but today, production is very important in order to maintain stability, especially after the liberation of large parts of Syria from the filth of terrorists,” he said.

The Syrian president added: “The main point is that we, as the government, identify the challenges ahead and which of these challenges we consider to be major or minor. We sometimes get into sub-challenges and ignore the main challenges, but we have the ability to meet them and solve them.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English