What did Imam Hussain (AS) say about martyrdom in the way of Allah (SWT)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: Death for the human beings is like a necklace for young girls and I am so eager to meet my ancestors as Jacob/Ya’qub (AS) was to meet Joseph/Yusuf (AS) [1]. Imam (AS) also said: Whoever is ready to sacrifice his blood in our way and sacrifice his life for the sake of getting close to God; get ready to move with us, as I will move in the morning God-Willing [2]. Imam Hussain (AS) went toward Karbala as he knew about martyrdom and also informed others to this point; as he told Umm Salamah (RA) when she expressed her worry and sadness about his trip: I know at what time I will be martyred, and in which day I will be killed, and I know who will kill me, and who from my family and supporters will be killed [3].

