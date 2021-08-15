New structure of “Tal Al-Zainabeiah” in Karbala+ Photos

SHAFQANA- The head of the Karbala Monuments Reconstruction Headquarters said: “Construction has entered a new phase in “Tal Al-Zainabeiah”.

Mohammad Reza Bani Asadi Rad said: “According to the comprehensive plan for the development of the Hussaini shrine, the first phase of which is under the name of the courtyard of Lady Zainab (S.A), the small and old building of Maqam Zainab (S.A) “Tal Al-Zainabeiah” was destroyed and a new structure with a special architecture is being built.



He added: “According to the new plan, the infrastructure of the shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A) will be expanded from 300 square meters to more than 3,000 square meters in two underground floors and two floors on the ground, which will provide a suitable pilgrimage and welfare space for worship, accommodation and mourning of pilgrims.”



The head of the Karbala Monuments Reconstruction Headquarters stating that according to the narrations, on the day of Ashura, Lady Zainab (S.A) looked at the battlefield near this place and on the top of a hill and mourned for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S), said: According to the new plan, the symbolic shape of the hill (Tal) will be implemented next to the new structure.

He further said about the latest progress of the first phase of the plan to develop the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), which is called the courtyard of Lady Zainab (A.S): With the support of charities and material and spiritual help of the lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S), the hardening operation and execution of the concrete structure of the first phase of this great project in many sectors such as guest houses, toilets and engine room has reached the final stages.

Bani Asadi Rad, stating that the comprehensive plan for the development of the holy shrine of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S) is 38 hectares, added: This plan, which is built around the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and the shrine of al-Abbas (A.S) and the space between the two holy shrines, has three main courtyards including the courtyard of Imam Hussain (A.S), the courtyard of Lady Zainab (S.A) and the courtyard of Imam Zaman (A.J).

Stating that the first phase of the comprehensive plan is being constructed in a 5-hectare area called the courtyard of Lady Zainab (S.A), he said: This phase is located in the area between Bab-ul-Qibla street, Shohada Street and Jomhuri Street, which according to historical evidence, is the place of Ashura event.

The head of the Karbala Monuments Reconstruction Headquarters stated: The pilgrimage spaces of the courtyard of Lady Zainab (S.A) include surface and subsurface naves along with service complexes that include about 45,000 square meters. Non-pilgrimage spaces with an area of about 118 thousand square meters include office building, museum and library, central engine room and tunnel. Suitable service and welfare facilities for pilgrims are also under construction.

This news is originally published by Shahrekhabar and translated by Shafaqna English