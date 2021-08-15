Dialogue is the way toward peace and security in Afghanistan ,OIC says

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation called on Afghan sides to renounce violence and seek dialogue to resolve the crisis in the country.

The secretariat of the OIC in a statement said dialogue is the way toward peace and security in Afghanistan, UNA reported. It urged the warring sides to stop the conflicts, start talks and move toward a lasting ceasefire.

The statement underlined the OIC’s preparedness to help efforts for establishing peace and calm in Afghanistan. Latest reports indicate that Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, could fall into the hands of the Taliban in the next weeks, toppling the government.

Half the country’s 34 provincial capitals are already in Taliban hands as it closes in on Kabul.

The Taliban launched its offensive overtaking large areas of Afghanistan after the majority of US-led troops withdrew from the country following 20 years of nonstop war and violence across the country.