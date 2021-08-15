International conference to discuss Imam Husain (A.S) Movement

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An international conference is planned to be organized to discuss the uprising and movement of Imam Husain (A.S).

“Imam Husain (A.S) Movement, A Movement for Preserving Human Values” is the title of the event, which will be held virtually due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The Ashura International Foundation and Lebanon’s Ummah Wahida (united community) will jointly hold the webinar.

Slated for Sunday, August 15, at 10:30 PM Tehran time, it will feature speeches by a number of scholars and figures from the Muslim and Arab world.

They include Director of the Ashura International Foundation Ayatollah Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, former Iraqi prime minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari, and Sheikh Naim Qassem.

Those willing can watch the webinar live on Zoom via the username 8506143468 and password 564894.