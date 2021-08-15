Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan for Tajikistan

SHAFQANA- Mohammad Ashraf Ghani finally left Kabul for Tajikistan.

Reuters wrote moments ago that the President of Afghanistan has left Kabul for the Tajik capital Dushanbe after the Taliban attacked the capital.

“The Taliban have taken control of Kabul University,” an Afghan source said.

The Associated Press quoted unnamed officials as saying no clashes had taken place in Kabul.

The Taliban have now taken control of all Afghan border crossings, leaving Kabul airport open as the only exit route.

The Taliban had earlier issued a statement saying, “We have ordered our forces to stand on the outskirts of Kabul and not try to enter the capital; Negotiations are underway to ensure the transfer of the capital, and the government has not yet commented on this.”

“We do not want to force our way into the capital and prefer calm,” the statement said.

A Taliban spokesman also claimed: “Measures are being taken to protect lives and properties in Kabul; We assure all bankers and traders that their assets will not be damaged.”

A Taliban spokesman also told the DPA, “We want to reassure the people that we do not want a state of war in Kabul and that we will make a separate decision on Kabul later.”

“We urge women to go to safe places. Safe traffic is allowed in Kabul and members are instructed to refrain from violence in Kabul” said a senior Taliban leader.

“There are currently less than 50 embassy officials in Kabul, but the rest continue to work at Kabul airport,” a US official said.

A NATO official also said that several of the organization’s personnel had been transferred to a safe place in Kabul.

There are also reports of ongoing clashes between the Taliban and Afghan security and defense forces around Bagram Air Base.

“Clashes continue in parts of Kabul with the coordination of international allies,” the Arg, the presidential building in Afghanistan, said.

The Taliban said in a statement that they had ordered their members to enter Kabul following the escape of the Afghan president and officials and the evacuation of security forces.

The Taliban said that this morning it was said that our forces were outside Kabul and that they did not intend to enter Kabul with military equipment.

According to a Taliban statement, there have been reports of evacuations of polling stations in Kabul, police, ministries and security forces, and the escape of government officials.

The Taliban stressed that because the abusers did not take advantage of the situation, they ordered their forces to enter the Kabul area.

It is also said that Qari Saeed Khosti also says that the reputation of the transitional government is a lie, the power will be handed over directly to the Taliban.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the National Reconciliation Council of Afghanistan, also confirmed the news: “Ashraf Ghani put us in a bad situation.”

Reacting to Ashraf Ghani’s departure, Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president, said he would never surrender to the Taliban.

