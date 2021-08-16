Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam In Media: Muharram

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Muharram

Muharram Al-Haram is the first month of the lunar Hijri calendar. It is called “Muharram” (Forbidden) because fighting is forbidden in this month. The event of Ashura in Karbala, which led to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions, took place in the month of Muharram in the year 61 AH (October, 680 AD). Every year during this month, Shia Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions by holding mourning sessions.

“Nobody could have seen my father’s smile when the Month of Muharram came, sadness was increasing on his face day by day till the 10th of Muharram, and when the day of 10th would dawn, it would be a day of grief and weeping for him.”

Imam Ridha (A.S)