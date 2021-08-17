Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam In Media: Mourning of Muharram

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Mourning of Muharram

The Mourning of Muharram (also known as the Remembrance of Muharram or Muharram Observances) is a set of commemoration rituals observed by Shia Muslims, as well as some non-Shias in the month of Muharram in mourning the martyrs of Karbala.

The first mourners for Hussain ibn Ali (A.S) after the event of Ashura, were Lady Zaynab (S.A), Ali ibn Al-Hussain (A.S), Umm Al-Banin and Rabab. Lady Zainab (S.A) even impressed the enemies by reciting lamentations while passing by her brother’s body. When the captives of Karbala entered the Shaam, the women of Bani Umayyah cried for them, mourning for three or seven days.

In the beginning, mourning was done with weeping and reciting lamentations; But gradually eulogy, narrating the tragedies of Karbala, icon-painting, Ta’zieh, etc. were added to it.