SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) was asked: How do you live your life? Imam (AS) replied: I live my life in a way that Allah (SWT) is overseeing my deeds (actions) and I see the hell fire in front of me. Death is chasing me and there is no way of escaping to account for my deeds in the hereafter; and I am captive of my own actions. Whatever I wish does not happen, and I have no power to repel an unpleasant happening to myself. The affairs are in the hands of another being (the Supreme Being), if that Supreme Being decides, can punish me or forgive me. Therefore, which poor person is there who is poorer than me [1]?

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 78, Page 116.