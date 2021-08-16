The only religion recognised by Allah (SWT) according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – According to the holy Quran, the reality of the religion is the same as existential – innate guidance as described in Ayah 50 of Surah Ta-ha: “He said: Our Lord is the One who granted to each created its form and nature, and further, granted them guidance.” Religious guidance is also another reality of the religion as explained in Ayah 38 of Surah Al-Baqarah: “We said: Get you down all from here; and if, as is sure, there comes to you Guidance from Me (God), whosoever follows My (God’s) Guidance, on them shall be no fear, nor shall they grieve.” Therefore, the realities of the religion are innate guidance and religious guidance.

These realities of the religion explain and prescribe the worship of God by the human being. The religion of God in the framework of inspirational and revelation Islam has reached the human beings. That is why Allah (SWT) does not recognise any other religion except Islam in order to build the philosophy and the style of the human being’s life, as mentioned in Ayahs 19 of Surah Aal-e-Imran: “The religion before Allah (SWT) is Islam; nor did the people of the Book dissent therefrom except through envy of each other, after knowledge had come to them. But if any deny the Signs of Allah (SWT), Allah (SWT) is swift in calling to account.” And in Ayah 85 of Surah Aal-e-Imran: “If anyone desires a religion other than Islam, never will it be accepted of him/her; and in the hereafter such a person will be in the ranks of those who have lost (all spiritual good).”