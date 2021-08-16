Meeting with Sheikh Zakzaky after freedom

SHAFAQNA-ABNA:Hours after his freedom, his eminence leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Sheikh Ibraheem Yaqoub El-Zakzaky (H) has for the first time met with some selected brothers who are representatives of various chapters of the Movement, representatives of some forums, on Saturday 31/7/2021.

During the meeting, his eminence spoke on various issues. Firstly, he condoled to all the families that have lost their beloved ones during the 2015 Army attack in Zaria and the subsquent attacks in various chapters of the Movement throughout the periods he was incarcerated. Sheikh Zakzaky consoled those who sustained various degree of injuries during Police and Army securities attacks.

He extended special thanks to all brothers and sisters who tirelessly keep staging peaceful streets processions across the country demanding for his unconditional release. Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky exclusively commended the noble efforts of brothers and sisters who based in Abuja, the capital of the nation, protesting on daily basis demanding for his release.

While lending his voice to the global world concern, his eminence extended special thanks to the national and international human rights organisations who put forth treatises in relation to his illegal detention, calling for his release. International community who staged uncountable rallies and street protests denouncing his illegal detention were also not left out by his eminence. He sent special thanks for their humanitarian feelings with brothers and sisters of Nigeria.



Speaking on culprits of 2015 heinous Zaria massacre, Sheikh Zakzaky says, “If the culprits launched the all-and-out attack with a view to crushing the Movement, they had not succeeded with anything other than raising the Movement to a level which was not before expected. We could say 2015 Zaria massacre is really a trying period which affected the public”.

For faithful members of the Movement, his eminence said, “We are pride of brothers and sisters who stood firm towards death during this epic of tyranny. We pray for an exalted status to those who succeeded with martyrdom during the incessant attacks. May Allah rewards them abundantly and make paradise their final abode”.