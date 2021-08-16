Iran to help restore stability in Afghanistan,Raisi says

In a talk with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, President Raisi called security, stability, and prosperity the right of the Afghan people.

He stressed that Iran will help restore the stability that is the first need of Afghanistan today and, as a neighboring and brotherly country, invites all groups to reach a national agreement.

Pointing out that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the rule of the will of the oppressed people of Afghanistan has always been security-making and stabilizing, President Raisi noted that Iran is committed to neighboring relations with Afghanistan by observing the developments in this country.

The military defeat and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan should become an opportunity to revive life, security, and lasting peace in the country, he underscored.