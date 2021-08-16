Mikati: Probability of forming government is higher than resigning

SHAFQANA- The Prime Minister in charge of forming the Lebanese cabinet said today (Monday): the probability of forming the government is higher than the probability of withdrawing from forming the cabinet.

Speaking after meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace, Najib Mikati said: “We are trying to solve the government’s problem in a way that suits everyone and form a government that is able to face reality.”

He added: “We know all the problems and we must unite. Efforts to form a government capable of performing its duties must be redoubled.”

Mikati pointed out that the talks were deep during Michel Aoun’s meeting and we will have other meetings this week, adding: “We have entered the issue of names in the formation of the government and we are waiting for the result.”

The incumbent Prime Minister of Lebanon stressed: “Everyone wants the formation of a government as soon as possible to face the catastrophes that are taking place. It is more likely to form a government than to resign, but nothing proves it.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English