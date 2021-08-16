Date :Monday, August 16th, 2021 | Time : 20:24 |ID: 226686 | Print

Taliban calls on government employees to return to work

SHAFQANA- The Taliban announced today (Monday) that all government employees, both men and women, must return to work.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy head of the group’s political bureau in Qatar, said staff at diplomatic missions, military bases and civilian departments could continue to work without worries.

He added: “No one’s rights will be violated and women can continue their work by observing the hijab.”

The Taliban member continued: “The Taliban is trying to provide a base for forming a coalition government and we will all participate in it. No Afghan can worry about people who worked in the former government. We will serve our country, whether civilian or military, and no one will lose his privileges.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

