Israel appeals for help in extinguishing fires around Quds

SHAFAQNA– Israel has decided to ask for international help to put out the fires that have broken out in the past few hours around the city of Jerusalem.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted: “The assessment of the situation of the fires that took place in the heights of Jerusalem has been carried out and now the Foreign Ministry is ready to ask for international help to extinguish these fires.”

Lapid added: “I asked the foreign ministers of Greece and Cyprus for help in this regard, and the Greek foreign minister announced that he would help as much as he could.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has issued an order calling for international assistance to put out the fires in the Quds Mountains.

Some Hebrew-language media reported on Sunday evening that large fires had broken out in the highland forests of Jerusalem.

The media reported that planes and firefighters rushed to the scene of the fires, the cause of which is still unknown, and Israeli police forces set out to evacuate the towns that were hit by the fire.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English