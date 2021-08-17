Why Imam Hussain (AS) considered cooperating with the unjust ruler as the greatest indignity in life?

SHAFAQNA – Any human’s personality depends on his/her dignity, and that is why Allah (SWT) has not permitted any believer to accept indignity [1]. In this regard, it is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: “Anyone who belittles his/her own soul for the sake of obeying God, is dearer than the one who gets to superficial dignity by disobeying God [2].” The whole dignity and distinction of Imam Hussain (AS) was due to his servitude and obedience of Allah (SWT). Under the rain of arrows, on the Day of Ashura, he performed the superior Divine Worship, namely Salaat/Salaah.

On the evening of Ashura he asked the enemy for respite just to pray to God and said: My only motive for this respite is to perform Salaat, recite the holy Quran and Duas, as well as repent to Allah (SWT), God knows that I like repenting. Ash’ath ibn Qais asked Imam Hussain (AS) to declare allegiance to the unjust, corrupt and anti-Islam ruler of the time Yazid, but Imam (AS) said: “Swear to God, I will not shake your hands like undignified individuals and I do not escape like slaves [3].”

In the morning of the Day of Ashura when two armies faced each other, the commanders were identified, and Imam Hussain (AS) with some of his supporters went toward the very large Kufa army to say the final words. In a part of his speech, Imam (AS) said: “Beware that the illegitimately born (meaning Yazid), the son of the illegitimately born (meaning Moaweiyeh) has forced me between two things; between death and indignity, but indignity is far from us [4].

[1] Kanzul Ummal, Motaqi Hindi, Vol. 2, Hadith 42084.

[2] Bihar, Allamah Majlisi (RA), Vol. 44, Page 391.

[3] Nasikhut-Tawarikh, Mohammad Taqi Sepehr, Vol. 2, Page 234.

[4] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 45, Page 8.