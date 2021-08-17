What is a great soul?

SHAFAQNA – Hussain ibn Ali (AS) is a great soul and a sacred/holy soul. Basically when the soul/spirit is great, the body gets into trouble, and when the soul is small, the body finds comfort. Mutanabbi the famous Arab Poet says: When the soul becomes great, the body has no choice except follows the soul, gets into trouble and becomes uneasy. But the small soul follows the wishes of the body, obeys whatever is the command by the body… When the soul becomes great, says to the body: I want to give value to this blood (make it valuable) [1].

[1] Hamaseye Hussaini, Shahid Morteza Motahhari (RA), Vol. 1, Page 30.