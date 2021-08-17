UN: We wait for Taliban to act

SHAFQANA- The spokesman for the UN Secretary-General stressed that the organization measures the Taliban in Afghanistan based on its commitments.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s spokesman, Stephan Dujarric, emphasized that the UN was assessing the Taliban’s actions in Afghanistan in accordance with its commitments.

“We have to see what really happens and whether what is said is done or not,” Dujarric said of a Taliban press conference held earlier in Kabul.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid appeared before a media conference in Kabul for the first time an hour ago, declaring that Afghanistan was no longer a battlefield and that we did not want the war to continue. All foreign countries with political representation in Afghanistan can be assured that they will not be harmed. We are committed to respecting and protecting women’s rights within the framework of Islamic law.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English