Police clash with Hussaini mourners in Srinagar, Kashmir+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Every year, with Muharram ceremonies, Kashmir’s Shias, with the population of more than one million, face severe restrictions and crackdowns by Indian police.

Today, the police clash in Srinagar with the mourners reached its peak, and the police violently beat the mourners.

In the city of Srinagar, Shias have been mourning in the city center for hundreds of years, but the Indian government has not allowed Shias to perform the ritual under false pretenses for nearly 30 years.

Corona has already become one of the excuses of the Indian government, as the government itself recently prepared for a gathering and celebration of Indian Independence Day, obliging students, university professors and government employees to attend.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English