Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam In Media: Tasu’a

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Tasu’a

Tasu’a is the ninth day of Muharram and the day before Ashura. On the ninth day of Muharram in the year 61 AH (October 9, 680 AD), Shemr, accompanied by a four thousand-man army, arrived at Karbala. He brought a letter from Ubayd Ullah ibn Ziyad to Umar ibn Sa’ad, telling him to take Bay’ah from Hussain ibn Ali (A.S) or fight.

Shemr asked Abbas ibn Ali (A.S) and his brothers to abandon Hussain (A.S) and obey Yazid but Abbas didn’t accept his safe conduct. Then, Umar ibn Sa’ad ordered his army to attack Imam Hussain’s camp. When Hussain ibn Ali (A.S) understood their intent, he said to his brother Abbas ibn Ali (A.S): “Go to them and ask them to give us this evening as a respite till tomorrow so that we may pray to our Lord, supplicate to Him, and seek His forgiveness.”

Abbas said the message and Umar Ibn Sa’ad agreed to delay the war until the next day.

Tasu’a is devoted to Abbas ibn Ali (A.S) in Shia communities, because of his bravery as the standard-bearer of Hussain’s army in the Battle of Karbala.