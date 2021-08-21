Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam In Media: Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas

Abbas (647-680) is the fifth son of Imam Ali (A.S) and Fatimah bint Hizam, commonly known as Umm al-Banin. Abbas is the first child of Umm al-Banin. In the Karbala event, he was the commander and flag bearer of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) army and brought water from the Euphrates for Imam Hussain’s (A.S) companions. He was martyred on the day of Ashura while his hands were cut off and his head was split with an iron wand. Abu al-Fadl (The Father of Excellence) is the most famous teknonym (kunya) of Abbas Ibn Ali Ibn Abi Talib.

“May God have mercy upon my uncle al-Abbas. He surely made the sacrifice and did a great fight until his hands were cut and he sacrificed himself for his brother. God gave him two wings like his uncle Ja’far al-Tayyar to fly in paradise together with angels. Indeed, al-Abbas has a position before the Almighty God that all the martyrs would wish to reach on the Day of Judgment.”

Imam Sajjad (A.S)