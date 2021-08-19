Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam In Media: Sayyid al-Shuhada (The Master of Martyrs)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Sayyid al-Shuhada (The Master of Martyrs)

Sayyid al-Shuhada is the epithet the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave to his uncle, Hamza, who was martyred in the Battle of Uhud and mutilated. This epithet was given to Imam Hussain (A.S) after his martyrdom as well.

One of the female companions of Imam al-Sadiq (A.S), an Iraqi woman called Umm Sa’id Ahmasiyya, had decided to visit the graves of the martyrs of Medina, when Imam al-Sadiq (A.S) asked her, “Why don’t you visit the grave of the Sayyid al-Shuhada of your own [town]?” Umm Sa’id, thinking that Imam al-Sadiq (A.S) is referring to Imam Ali (A.S) asked, “Who do you mean by Sayyid al-Shuhada?” He replied, “Sayyid al-Shuhada is al-Hussain ibn Ali (A.S).”