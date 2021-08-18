What are the criteria for good and evil?

SHAFAQNA – The criteria for good and evil, as well as propensity and revulsion are wisdom (Aql) and sayings/quote (Naql) [the Quran and Sunnah] and not the human being’s nature. Because the human being does not only have the nature but the origin of the human being is the soul which is linked to supernatural. That is why kindness and dislike must be evaluated by supernatural criteria which their discoverers are the same as Aql and Naql [1].

[1] Tafseer-e-Tasnim, the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, Vol. 10, Page 547.