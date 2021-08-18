What happened on the night before the Day of Ashura?

SHAFAQNA – On the night before the Day of Ashura, the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) addressing his most loyal companions and followers, said: I do not know any helpers as loyal as my companions, and do not know any family kinder than my Ahlul Bayt. Then Imam (AS) removed his allegiance with them and added: In this dark night you are free to go and leave me with these people (the enemy) as they do not want anyone except me. Suddenly the sounds of grief filled all the corners of the camp; first Abbas ibn Ali (AS) spoke and then others: Then, what should we tell people? Should we say we left alone our leader and the son of the Prophet (PBUH), and did not throw an arrow or use our swords? How ugly is life after you (without you)!

Moslem ibn Ousajah (RA) stood up and said: No; swear to God, I will not be separated from you until I become a martyr in the way of your sacred cause. Saeed ibn Abdullah (RA) said: If I knew I would be killed seventy times in the way of your sacred cause and each time particles of my body will be scattered by the wind, I would not have been separated from you, whereas (I know) there is only one death. Zuhair ibn Qain said: Swear to God, I love to be killed thousand times in the way of your sacred cause so that God removes all calamities from you and your family. And each one of Imam Hussain’s (AS) companions delivered the same heroic speeches [1].

