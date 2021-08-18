Hazrat Abbas (A.S) holy shrine, Bain-ul-Haramain covered with red carpets

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The courtyards of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) and Bain-ul-Haramain were covered with red carpets ahead of Ashura.

Bain-ul-Haramain is an area between the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala, Iraq.

According to al-Kafeel website, Zain al-Abedin Qurayshi, an official with the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine, said the areas were disinfected and sanitized before carpeting.

The sacred mausoleums of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) host a large number of pilgrims on the days of Tasua and Ashura (ninth and tenth of the lunar Hijri month of Muharram).

Shia Muslims around the world mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the Sayyid-ul-Shuhada (master of martyrs), in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar (began Friday).

The third Shia Imam (AS) and a small group of his followers and family members were martyred by the tyrant of his time – Yazid Bin Moaweya, in the battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram (known as Ashura) in the year 680 AD.