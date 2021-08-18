Where is the Al-‘alqami River in Karbala?

SHAFQANA- The exact location of the Al-‘alqami River in present-day Karbala is unknown.

Experts in the historical affairs of Karbala believe: In this one thousand and several hundred years, there has been so much construction, destruction and relocation in Karbala that it can not be determined at all where Hazrat Abu al-Fadl (A.S) went to fetch water and where he brought water from?

The image above is a river that now flows between the path of the garden of Imam Sadiq (A.S) and next to the Maqam of Imam al-Zaman (A.J), called Nahr al-Hussaini.

The stream flows from a neighborhood called al-Hussaini, about fifteen kilometers from Karbala, and branches off from the main Euphrates, to irrigate farmland along the way.

And now, due to the increase in population and the increase of water consumption in Karbala and the rising groundwater level, the sewage of hotels and houses around this river dominates it and flows into it to be passed by Karbala or used for agriculture or its remnant to rejoin the main Euphrates.

However, they have built a large concrete staircase on the edge of this creek and it is used for the mourning of some caravans!

However, some historians believe that in Karbala, the water that flows next to the Maqam of Imam al-Zaman (A.J) is called Nahr al-Hussaini, and the exact location of the Al-‘alqami River is not known. Dr. Rajabi Davani, a researcher in the history of Islam, has denied the martyrdom of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) along the Al-‘alqami River. He stated that this river was dug by Ibn Al-‘alqami in the seventh century AH, who was born many years after the Karbala event.

This news is originally published by Khabaronline and translated by Shafaqna English