How did the loyal companions of Imam Hussain (AS) behave on the Day of Ashura?

SHAFAQNA – On the Day of Ashura the loyal companions of Imam Hussain (AS) eagerly volunteered to ask permission from Imam (AS) to go and fight the enemy and protect their leader. Imam Hussain (AS) recited Ayah 23 of Surah Al-Ahzab: “Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah (SWT); of them some have completed their vow (to the extreme, they are martyred), and some (still) wait (to be martyred), but they have never changed (their determination) in the least.”

One of the Yazid’s army members was asked: How could you satisfy yourself to fight against the grandson of the Prophet (PBUH)? Instead of replying, he (the cursed one) started insulting and said: instead of talking, pick up some stones! And then added: If you were in my place, you would do the same! They (Imam Hussain’s (AS) followers) are a group who welcome death and with their swords break down our army (Yazid’s army). They do not accept our way and cannot be bribed, nothing can stop them unless they are killed or take the power, and if we are neglectful, all of our army would be killed [1]! This is only a very small quotation from the enemies of Imam Hussain (AS) and his loyal followers which indicates the bravery and determination of those who only strive on the Straight Path of Allah (SWT).

