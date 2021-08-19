Why Ashura Is A Special Day?

SHAFAQNA – In a poem about Imam Hussain (AS) and his most loyal companions and followers on the Day of Ashura, Al-Komayt ibn Zaid Al-Asadi, the famous Arab poet wrote: It seems I see great men around Hussain (AS) and with their swords throw his enemies on the ground. But I do not know anyone to be left so lonely because of the calamity inflicted on him (meaning passing away of the Prophet (PBUH)); and while helping him is more Wajib than any other thing [1]. Apart from the personality of Imam Hussain (AS) as Allah’s (SWT) absolute Wali, Ashura is a special day for two reasons: Firstly for the scenes of bravery and sacrifices of the small number of very loyal companions and followers of Imam Hussain (AS), and secondly endless cruelty and abhorrent behaviour of the enemy (the army of Yazid and its Commanders Ibn Ziad and Omar Sa’ad).

[1] Al-Ghadeer, Vol. 2, Page 192.