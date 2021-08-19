Khutba-Khani (Oration) ritual held in Imam Ridha’s (A.S) shrine on the night of Ashura+ Photos

SHAFQANA- The ritual of Khutba-Khani (Oration) ceremony was held in the shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S), on the night of Ashura after Maghrib and Isha prayers, with special rituals and ceremonies.

Khutba-Khani (Oration) means reciting a sermon in praise of God and sending greetings to the Prophet and the Infallible Imams (A.S). The ritual of Khutba-Khani (Oration) has been practiced in the shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) at least since the Safavid period, and preaching has been one of the official occupations for which a special pension has been set in some endowment letters. The ritual of Khutba-Khani (Oration) is held every year, on the night of Ashura, after the Maghrib and Isha prayers, in the Enghelab Courtyard (Atiq Courtyard).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English