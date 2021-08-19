Explosion among Hussaini mourners in Pakistan

SHAFQANA- At least three people were killed and more than 50 others were injured in a powerful explosion targeting a Shia rally in central Pakistan today (Thursday), police said.

A roadside bomb exploded in the eastern city of Bahawalngar in Punjab province on the occasion of Ashura, police said.

Cyberspace activists have released images of the blast, which show ambulances being dispatched to the scene.

The Associated Press reports that the blast escalated tensions in the city, where a number of Shia Muslims took to the streets in protest of the attack, calling for retaliation.

Khavar Shafaqat, a Shia leader in the area, said the blast occurred as Hussaini mourners passed through a crowded area.

He called on the Pakistani government to step up security measures to ensure the security of such a ceremony, which is held across the country on the occasion of Ashura.

Hakim condemned the terrorist explosion at a mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Pakistan

The leader of the Iraqi National Arbitration Movement strongly condemned the terrorist explosion during the mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Pakistan.

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, Sayed Ammar Hakim, tweeted in response to the terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Punjab province: “The news of the martyrdom and wounding of dozens of followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) school in a terrorist explosion during the mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) in the Punjab province of Pakistan, caused a great deal of impact. We strongly condemn this incident and call on the international community and human rights organizations not to remain silent in the face of repeated terrorist attacks against the followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) school in Pakistan.

I ask God Almighty for the great mercy for the martyrs of this incident and for the immediate healing of the wounded.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English