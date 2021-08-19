https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/74925D9D-7CF5-4A82-9FD5-1BAA8E334D42.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-08-19 21:47:202021-08-19 21:47:20Photos: Ritual of Maqtal Khani held in Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine
Photos: Ritual of Maqtal Khani held in Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine
SHAFQANA- On the occasion of the Day of Ashura and in a ceremony attended by Ayatollah Alam al-Huda, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in Khorasan Razavi province, the ritual of Maqtal Khani was held in Razavi holy shrine.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
