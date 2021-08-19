Date :Thursday, August 19th, 2021 | Time : 21:47 |ID: 227092 | Print

Photos: Ritual of Maqtal Khani held in Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFQANA- On the occasion of the Day of Ashura and in a ceremony attended by Ayatollah Alam al-Huda, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in Khorasan Razavi province, the ritual of Maqtal Khani was held in Razavi holy shrine.

