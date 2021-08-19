Date :Thursday, August 19th, 2021 | Time : 21:58 |ID: 227121 | Print

Photos: Ashura noon prayer held in Abd al-Azim al-Hasani’s (A.S) shrine

SHAFQANA- The noon prayer of Ashura is held in the shrine of Hazrat Abd al-Azim al-Hasani (A.S).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

