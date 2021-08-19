https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/81A4C356-9020-43F3-A977-A5924626B68E.jpeg 667 999 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-08-19 21:58:382021-08-19 22:00:21Photos: Ashura noon prayer held in Abd al-Azim al-Hasani’s (A.S) shrine
Photos: Ashura noon prayer held in Abd al-Azim al-Hasani’s (A.S) shrine
SHAFQANA- The noon prayer of Ashura is held in the shrine of Hazrat Abd al-Azim al-Hasani (A.S).
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
