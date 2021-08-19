Najafi’s Governor: Special security and service plans for first ten days of Muharram were successfully implemented

SHAFQANA- The Governor of Najaf Ashraf, Luay al-Yassiry, ​​announced today (Thursday) the successful holding of special security and service plans for the first ten days of Muharram with the presence of 23,000 security forces and 1,000 service processions.

al-Yassiry said in a speech: Najaf Ashraf held the mourning ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S) during the first ten days of Muharram in the center of this province and in different regions and neighborhoods with the presence of a thousand mourning processions.

Emphasizing that the coordination and cooperation between various security and service institutions, health department, public mobilization, Astan Quds Alavi and volunteer groups in the successful holding of special projects for this ceremony, was high, he said: In the process of providing security for this ceremony 23 thousand Security elements were present from different parts of the armed forces.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English