Photos: Sham-e Ghariban Rituals in holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S)

SHAFQANA- The ritual ceremony of Sham-e Ghariban was held after the Maghrib and Isha congregational prayers in the presence of a limited number of servants of the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) in the school of Mirza Jafar in Enghelab courtyard.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

