Cries of ‘Ya Hussain’ resonated in Europe

SHAFQANA- Thousands of Shias and Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) lovers mourned for the martyrs of Karbala on Thursday afternoon, coinciding with the tenth of Muharram and the Day of Ashura, by gathering and marching and forming mourning groups in European cities.

The lovers of Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S) of different nationalities mourned on the Day of Ashura.

These Hussaini mourners included Iranian, Iraqi, Lebanese, Afghan and other Shia communities living in Copenhagen (Denmark) and with their presence, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the so-called “Hussain Day” in Europe and paid tribute to the family of the Prophet of Islam and the martyrs of Karbala.

Muslim women took part in the march, and religious poems were recited in Danish. The ceremony started at 2:00 PM in one of the urban centers of Copenhagen and ended at 3:30 PM at Imam Ali Mosque.

In the Netherlands, a large mourning ceremony and Ashura noon prayer was held in the open air called Malieveld in the center of the Hague, the Netherlands, with the presence of more than a thousand Shias of different nationalities.

Also in Britain, the lovers of Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S) gathered in London’s ‘Hyde Park Corner’ this afternoon (Thursday) and then marched towards the World Islamic Assembly.

During the gathering of Hussaini mourners in ‘Hyde Park Corner’, preachers spoke about the uprising of Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S) and his goals to preserve the Quran and religion on the days of Tasua and Ashura.

A number of Christian civil activists also condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Britain and stressed that Islam, Christianity and Judaism want world peace.

Afterwards, the lovers of Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S) on their way to the Islamic World Assembly near ‘Holland Park’ chanted lamentations and slogans of “Labbaik Ya Hussain” to commemorate the glorious uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S).

The mourning processions of Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S) while wearing black clothes and carrying green and black flags ornamented with the name of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Hazrat Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (A.S), chanted “Allah Akbar”, “Ya Hussain”, “Ya Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas”, “Labbaik Ya Hussain”, etc. in the heart of the British capital.

The eulogists chanted lamentations for the mourners of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Persian, Arabic, Urdu and English along the way.

In addition to Iranian compatriots living in London, the presence of Afghan, Iraqi, Pakistani, Lebanese and Bahraini Shias was very significant.

The mourning ceremony of Ashura was held before noon on Thursday, coinciding with the tenth day of Muharram and the day of Ashura with the presence of a large number of Shias and lovers Ahl al- Bayt (A.S) in mosques, hussainiyahs and prayer halls of British cities.

Shias and Hussaini mourners living in London gathered on the day of Ashura, in the Islamic Center of Britain, while holding mourning and lamentation ceremonies, offered noon and evening prayers to the Imamate of Hojjatoleslam Mousavi, President of the Islamic Center of Britain.

In Austria, Switzerland and other European countries, Shia mourning ceremonies were held in accordance with health protocols.

This news is originally published by IRNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English