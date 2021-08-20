What did Imam Ali (AS) say twenty years before the event of Karbala?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that, twenty years before the event of Karbala, when the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) was crossing the land of Karbala and looked at its soil, cried and said: O’ the soil, how prosperous you are that the blood of those who love the truth will flow on this soil. Imam Ali (AS) then added: Here is the killing place of martyrs who love the truth (Allah (SWT)) [1].

