What is the connection between Ashura uprising and the spirit of Islamic resistance?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Hussain’s (AS) uprising and his helpers diminished the feeling of weakness and fear from Bani Umayyad among Muslims to a large extent in a way that after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), we have witnessed some uprisings in Hijaz and Iraq against Umayyad. The uprisings, which each one of them show the growing religious feelings of the Islamic society and message-carrier of dignity for Muslims. It goes without saying that the most important function of Imam Hussain’s (AS) uprising was protecting Islam’s survival. At the time of Yazid, Bani Umayyad wanted to destroy the pillars of the Prophet’s (PBUH) religion; meaning monotheism (Tawhid), the prophethood (Nubuwwah), Salaat/Salaah, fasting, etc.

But with his uprising, Imam (AS) showed the ugly face of Bani Umayyad, and by destroying the legitimacy and acceptability of Bani Umayyad, guaranteed the survival of the bases of the religious believes. That is why when Ibrahim the son of Talha ibn Obidullah in Shaam asked Imam Sajjad (AS): If in the Battle of Jamal your grandfather was victorious, now who has won? Imam (AS) replied: If you want to know who won, at the time of Salaat, first recite Adhan, and then perform Salaat [1]. This saying shows that the primary aim of Imam Hussain (AS) was to protect Islam and the continuance of testifying of Tawhid and Nubuwwah from Minarets of Mosques throughout the world.

