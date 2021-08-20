Lebanon complained to the United Nations about Israeli regime

SHAFQANA- Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense and Acting Foreign Minister Zeina Akar condemned the Israeli regime’s repeated violations of country’s airspace and complained to the United Nations.

Noting that Israeli planes flew over Lebanese airspace last night and targeted bases in Syria, Akar stressed that the Israeli regime’s move caused panic among Lebanese citizens and posed a direct threat to the maritime and flight safety process.

She stressed that the violation of Lebanese airspace and sea is a clear violation of international resolutions, especially Resolution 1701, and a threat to security, stability and peace in Lebanon and a violation of its sovereignty.

Akar sent a complaint to the UN through the Lebanese representative, calling on the international community to stop Israel from engaging in illegal activities and encroaching on Lebanese airspace and sea.

She also called on the organization not to allow Israel to use Lebanese airspace to carry out its aggression.

Ms. Zeina Akar’s complaint was made at the request of Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Diab stressed that Israel’s continued violation of Lebanese sovereignty is a direct threat to UN Resolution 1701.

She called on the United Nations and the international community to condemn Israeli aggression and to take steps to preserve Lebanese sovereignty and safeguard Resolution 1701.

