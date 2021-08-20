Date :Friday, August 20th, 2021 | Time : 13:33 |ID: 227244 | Print

Mourners in Lady Zainab’s (S.A) shrine; We keep our allegiance with Hussain (A.S)

SHAFQANA- Thousands of pilgrims renewed their allegiance to the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) by attending the holy shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A) in Damascus, the capital of Syria.

By holding the mourning ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S), the pilgrims emphasized on adhering to the tradition of the lineage of the Prophet (PBUH) in the way of fighting the oppressors and not accepting oppression.

Pilgrims, as in previous years, held mourning ceremonies in the shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A) in accordance with health protocols and social distance.

Pilgrims who volunteered to serve the pilgrims distributed meals and drinks to the pilgrims.

Pilgrims also held a ceremony related to Hussaini Ashura and Sham-e-Ghariban in the shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A) yesterday.

