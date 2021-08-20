Sham-e Ghariban in Karbala (photos)

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The rituals of Sham-e Ghariban were held at Bain-ul-Haramain in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, on the evening of Ashura. Bain-ul-Haramain is an area between the holy shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala.

Sham-e Ghariban (the Evening of Strangers) refers to the evening of Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, in Shia literature and poetry. On this night, Shias mourn and lament the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and the tribulations and tragedies that befell the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

This commemoration takes place in Iraq, Iran and other countries in the world, and incudes special and unique rituals such as setting fire to symbolic tents – that represent the tents of the camp of Imam Hussain (AS) which were burned by the enemies on that night in 61/680-, lighting candles, and reciting elegies (Rawdha Khani) in memory of the events that took place on Ashura.