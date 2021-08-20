Thai Human Rights Activist Expose Torture of Malay Muslims

SHAFAQNA – Despite the risks, Thai Human Rights Activist Anchana Heemmina wants justice for victims of the Malay Muslims and for herself. Heemmina’s work involves listening to stories of immeasurable pain, all part of her campaign to stop the cycle of violence that has long haunted Thailand’s troubled southern provinces. Her work striving for human rights and to prevent torture by state authorities has put Heemmina’s life in danger.

“They use many ways of torture: beatings, electric shock, sleep deprivation; they cover their heads with plastic bags,” Heemmina says of claims that Thai security forces abuse suspected combatants. “They also use isolation and intimidate them in many other ways.” She added: “They have mental health and physical problems,” she says of the prisoners when they are released. “Because they were isolated from the community for so long, when they come back, they often have problems with domestic violence in their families,” she says. “This is not good for the peace process. Because many of the men become very angry and then want revenge. Sometimes they want to use violence.”

More than 7,000 people have been killed and more than 13,000 wounded since the conflict was reignited in 2004, when Thai police admitted in October that at least 78 Muslim protesters had suffocated in army lorries in a tragedy that galvanised the insurgency and remains a symbol of state impunity. Malay Muslims make up about three-quarters of the population in the four southern provinces bordering Malaysia and nearly 90% in the province of Pattani.

Protection International (PI), an organisation that supports environmentalists and human rights defenders, has found that since 2003, at least 62 community-based rights defenders and lawyers have been killed in Thailand because of their work. PI’s numbers do not include the disappearances of political dissidents, a trend that has been rising since 2019.

In 2019, as Heemmina was working on her computer, she noticed an account on Facebook with her photo attached and an abusive headline. In the next few days more defamatory posts emerged. It became clear that this was a coordinated campaign of abuse.

After weeks of pushing Facebook and Twitter, the social media platforms took down the accounts in March 2020. Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy told Reuters that the accounts were linked to the Thai military. Prominent MPs from opposition party Future Forward also released documents that apparently proved the campaign was directed by the state. “I was scared that the comments would get so bad that they would encourage people to kill me,” Heemmina says.

Source: The Guardian