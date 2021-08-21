Date :Saturday, August 21st, 2021 | Time : 09:52 |ID: 227306 | Print

Sunni preacher: Today people are afraid to say Imam al-Hussain (A.S) +Video

SHAFAQNA- A Sunni preacher critiques about not introducing Ahl ul-Bayt (A.S) to Sunni communities, saying “Quran and Ahl ul-Bayt will never be separated and they are united near the fountain of Kowsar”.

