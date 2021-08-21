UN concerns about the impact of the fuel crisis in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon expressed concern over the impact of the fuel crisis on millions of people in Lebanon and providing health services.

Najat Rochdi, added that fuel shortages are threatening provision of essential health and water services, putting thousands of families at risk.

Rochdi said the revival of the products of the Lebanese electricity company is very important for the nation.

“I am deeply concerned about the impact of the fuel crisis on access to health care and water supply for millions of people in Lebanon. A bad situation only stands to get worse unless an instant solution is found,” she added.

The United Nations official emphasized the readiness of this organization and its partners to help victims and said: “With the new wave of Corona, the fuel crisis can lead to a worse health situation and provide help with patients with a serious problem. ”

In this regard, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in his speech on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his followers, announced that he first ship which will sail from Iran will be loaded.

I tell the Americans and the Israelis that this is Lebanese territory,” Nasrallah said about the tanker.

