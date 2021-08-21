The Main Point of Ayah 105 of Surah At-Tawbah

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 105 0f Surah At-Tawbah, Allah (SWT) revealed: “And say: Work (carry on doing your actions); soon will Allah (SWT) observe your work, and God’s Messenger, and the Believers. Soon will you be brought back to the Knower of what is hidden and what is open; then will God show you the truth (reality) of all that you did.”

Therefore, any action that is carried out by the human being although has an appearance; i.e., there is a time and a place for ever act, but the truth of that act is not a captive of the time or the place and its reality will be revealed. The above Ayah clearly indicates that Allah (SWT), the Prophet (PBUH), as well as the infallibles (AS) are aware of the human beings actions and can see them. It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: “O’ people, do not make the Prophet (PBUH) upset by your sins [1].” It is also reported that the word ‘believers (Mominoon)’ mentioned in the above Ayah refers to infallible Imams (AS) [2].

