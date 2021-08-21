Date :Saturday, August 21st, 2021 | Time : 13:42 |ID: 227387 | Print

Hussaini Ashura March: London 1987AD+ Photos

SHAFQANA- Ashura march in London has a history of several decades.

You can see photos of the Ashura procession in London related to 1987 AD (Ashura 1408 AH).

According to Shafaqna, the following people are seen in these pictures with the shia mourners:

The late Allameh Sayyid Morteza Askari
The late Allameh Sayyid Muhammad Bahr al-Ulum
The late Engineer Mohammad Ali Shahrestani
Allameh Sayyid Ali Sayyid Nasser Al-Salman
Hujjatoeslam Sheikh Ali Alemi
Hujjatoeslam Muhammad Mousavi
Hujjatoeslam Sheikh Mehdi Najaf
Hujjatoeslam Sayyid Amin Khoei
Hujjatoeslam Sayyid Muhammad Ali Bahr al-Ulum

Al Haj Mustafa Gokal
And…


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

