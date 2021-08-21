Hussaini Ashura March: London 1987AD+ Photos

SHAFQANA- Ashura march in London has a history of several decades.

You can see photos of the Ashura procession in London related to 1987 AD (Ashura 1408 AH).

According to Shafaqna, the following people are seen in these pictures with the shia mourners:

The late Allameh Sayyid Morteza Askari

The late Allameh Sayyid Muhammad Bahr al-Ulum

The late Engineer Mohammad Ali Shahrestani

Allameh Sayyid Ali Sayyid Nasser Al-Salman

Hujjatoeslam Sheikh Ali Alemi

Hujjatoeslam Muhammad Mousavi

Hujjatoeslam Sheikh Mehdi Najaf

Hujjatoeslam Sayyid Amin Khoei

Hujjatoeslam Sayyid Muhammad Ali Bahr al-Ulum

Al Haj Mustafa Gokal

And…