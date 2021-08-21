Hussaini Ashura March: London 1987AD+ Photos

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/15B56F5C-1D04-4FFA-801B-9E8037BAF5B3.jpeg 813 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-08-21 13:42:352021-08-21 14:51:56Hussaini Ashura March: London 1987AD+ Photos
SHAFQANA- Ashura march in London has a history of several decades.
You can see photos of the Ashura procession in London related to 1987 AD (Ashura 1408 AH).
According to Shafaqna, the following people are seen in these pictures with the shia mourners:
The late Allameh Sayyid Morteza Askari
The late Allameh Sayyid Muhammad Bahr al-Ulum
The late Engineer Mohammad Ali Shahrestani
Allameh Sayyid Ali Sayyid Nasser Al-Salman
Hujjatoeslam Sheikh Ali Alemi
Hujjatoeslam Muhammad Mousavi
Hujjatoeslam Sheikh Mehdi Najaf
Hujjatoeslam Sayyid Amin Khoei
Hujjatoeslam Sayyid Muhammad Ali Bahr al-Ulum
Al Haj Mustafa Gokal
And…
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
