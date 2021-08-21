Foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Medina

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The first batch of Umrah performers coming from outside Saudi Arabia arrived at Medina’s international on Friday evening.

Umrah pilgrims from abroad are required to present a certificate on arrival that has been validated in their home country and states they have been fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Pilgrims must also adhere to quarantine measures if they are coming from countries where there is a ban on direct entry to the Kingdom, according to Arab News.

The Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, said that all Saudi Umrah companies had been preparing to serve foreign pilgrims and were dedicated to providing them with the best services, from their point of arrival until their departure.