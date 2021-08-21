Date :Saturday, August 21st, 2021 | Time : 19:46 |ID: 227448 | Print

Photos: Ashura march 2021 in London

SHAFQANA- Ashura march was held in London this year with the presence of a large number of mourners.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

